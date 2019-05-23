North Region Junior Rodeo Riders off to South Dakota for Nationals in June

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association took part in the Junior Provincial Rodeo on May 18 to the 20 in Barriere.

Those making their way to the Nationals in Huron, South Dakota, from the North Region, are Cashlyn Callison, Fallon Jones, and Korbin Mills.

The Nationals in South Dakota takes place June 23 to the 29, 2019.

It is also to note that the top five placings from the Junior Provincials qualify for the Canadians taking place on July 27 to the 29 in Merritt.

Here are the full results for Junior Provincials:

Saddle Bronc:

Danny Jones – Dawson Creek Will Roberts – Lac La Hache

Barrel Racing:

Zoey Hamming – Falkland Kerri Moat – Farmington Maya Starrs – Merritt Shayl Jardine – Kelowna Milanna Jones – Pouce Coupe

Ribbon Roping:

Carson Johnson – North Pine Korbin Mills – Pink Mountain Hannah Cady – Kamloops Will Roberts – Lac La Hache Danny Jones – Dawson Creek

2nd event:

Kerri Moat – Farmington Fallon Jones – Prince George Lorenzo Bennett – Kamloops Zoey Hamming – Falkland Twiggy Esau – Arras

Girls Breakaway Roping:

Hannah Cady – Kamloops Fallon Jones – Prince George Twiggy Esau – Arras Taylan James – Cache Creek Rylie Dowling – Chetwynd

Tie Down Roping:

Clay Farmer – Savona Lorenzo Bennett – Kamloops

Boys Breakaway Roping:

Carson Johnson – North Pine Korbin Mills – Pink Mountain Jacob Bowden – Quesnel Danny Jones – Dawson Creek Carson Gunderson – Hudson’s Hope

Girls Goat Tying:

Fallon Jones – Prince George Zoey Hamming – Falkland Sidney Renaud – Peachland River Anderson – Quilchena Rylie Dowling – Chetwynd

Boys Goat Tying:

Korbin Mills – Pink Mountain Carson Gunderson – Hudson’s Hope Clay Farmer – Savona Brandon Loring – Riske Creek Carson Johnson – North Pine

Pole Bending:

Taylor Anderson – Heffley Creek Twiggy Esau – Arras Sidney Renaud – Peachland Cashlyn Callison – Fort St. John Fallon Jones – Prince George

Team Roping:

Korbin Mills – Pink Mountain Will Roberts – Lac La Hache Lorenzo Bennett – Kamloops Fallon Jones – Prince George Taylan James – Cache Creek

2nd event:

Carson Johnson – North Pine Zoey Hamming – Falkland Hannah Cady – Kelowna Cashlyn Callison – Fort St. John Sidney Renaud – Peachland

All Round Champions:

Boys: Korbin Mills – Pink Mountain

Girls: Fallon Jones – Prince George