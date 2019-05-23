17.5 C
A High School Rodeo rider. File Photo
Sports

North Region Junior Rodeo Riders off to South Dakota for Nationals in June

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association took part in the Junior Provincial Rodeo on May 18 to the 20 in Barriere.

Those making their way to the Nationals in Huron, South Dakota, from the North Region, are Cashlyn Callison, Fallon Jones, and Korbin Mills.

The Nationals in South Dakota takes place June 23 to the 29, 2019.

It is also to note that the top five placings from the Junior Provincials qualify for the Canadians taking place on July 27 to the 29 in Merritt.

Here are the full results for Junior Provincials:

Saddle Bronc:

  1. Danny Jones – Dawson Creek
  2. Will Roberts – Lac La Hache

Barrel Racing:

  1. Zoey Hamming – Falkland
  2. Kerri Moat – Farmington
  3. Maya Starrs – Merritt
  4. Shayl Jardine – Kelowna
  5. Milanna Jones – Pouce Coupe

Ribbon Roping:

  1. Carson Johnson – North Pine
  2. Korbin Mills – Pink Mountain
  3. Hannah Cady – Kamloops
  4. Will Roberts – Lac La Hache
  5. Danny Jones – Dawson Creek

2nd event:

  1. Kerri Moat – Farmington
  2. Fallon Jones – Prince George
  3. Lorenzo Bennett – Kamloops
  4. Zoey Hamming – Falkland
  5. Twiggy Esau – Arras

Girls Breakaway Roping:

  1. Hannah Cady – Kamloops
  2. Fallon Jones – Prince George
  3. Twiggy Esau – Arras
  4. Taylan James – Cache Creek
  5. Rylie Dowling – Chetwynd

Tie Down Roping:

  1. Clay Farmer – Savona
  2. Lorenzo Bennett – Kamloops

Boys Breakaway Roping:

  1. Carson Johnson – North Pine
  2. Korbin Mills – Pink Mountain
  3. Jacob Bowden – Quesnel
  4. Danny Jones – Dawson Creek
  5. Carson Gunderson – Hudson’s Hope

Girls Goat Tying:

  1. Fallon Jones – Prince George
  2. Zoey Hamming – Falkland
  3. Sidney Renaud – Peachland
  4. River Anderson – Quilchena
  5. Rylie Dowling – Chetwynd

Boys Goat Tying:

  1. Korbin Mills – Pink Mountain
  2. Carson Gunderson – Hudson’s Hope
  3. Clay Farmer – Savona
  4. Brandon Loring – Riske Creek
  5. Carson Johnson – North Pine

Pole Bending:

  1. Taylor Anderson – Heffley Creek
  2. Twiggy Esau – Arras
  3. Sidney Renaud – Peachland
  4. Cashlyn Callison – Fort St. John
  5. Fallon Jones – Prince George

Team Roping:

  1. Korbin Mills – Pink Mountain
  2. Will Roberts – Lac La Hache
  3. Lorenzo Bennett – Kamloops
  4. Fallon Jones – Prince George
  5. Taylan James – Cache Creek

2nd event:

  1. Carson Johnson – North Pine
  2. Zoey Hamming – Falkland
  3. Hannah Cady – Kelowna
  4. Cashlyn Callison – Fort St. John
  5. Sidney Renaud – Peachland

All Round Champions:

Boys: Korbin Mills – Pink Mountain

Girls: Fallon Jones – Prince George

 

