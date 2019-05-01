North Star Bus Services is making progress

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local man Sheldon Wassenaar has been taking action and intends on running a small 15 passenger community bus after Greyhound pulled its service.

On the North Star FB Page, it was announced that the company’s National Safety Certificate Application has been approved and the next step would be to apply for their Passenger Transportation Licences.

Other news is that the company will be updating its company name as they were notified that the business name that was requested was declined.

Wassenaar is currently offering ride sharing to people who have been affected by the absence of Greyhound to help these residents get to medical appointments in other communities as he works to complete his marketing and business plan to present to the bank.

Wassenaar saw a void when Greyhound closed their doors and knew he could do something, “I want to start small and work out from my local communities starting with serving Fort St John and the Peace River Region in BC and then expand to include all of BC and Alberta if possible.”

