Northern BC Recreation Association releases annual Scholarship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern B.C. Recreation Association is releasing their annual Scholarship.

The Scholarship is for Northeast B.C. students continuing their post-secondary education in the fields of recreation, physical education, leisure studies, or kinesiology.

The value of the Scholarship is $1,000 and is open to students from Northeast B.C. that are attending a registered post-secondary school.

The successful applicant must email proof of acceptance at a recognized advanced education institution and the course of studies that meets the eligibility criteria and, if currently graduating, a certified copy of their final Grade 12 transcripts in order to receive the scholarship money.

Applications, including a cover letter and an essay, containing 500-1000 words, can be sent to NBCRA Treasurer, Naomi Gallant, by email [email protected].

The deadline to apply for the Scholarship is June 15, 2019.