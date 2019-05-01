Northern Development Initiative Trust to fund $250,000 towards North Peace Cultural Centre renovations

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Northern Development Initiative Trust has approved nearly $1 million in funding for economic initiatives in Northern B.C.

The approved funding will go towards four major projects in its service region that will support and strengthen the local economy through the Economic Diversification Infrastructure Program.

In Fort St. John, the North Peace Cultural Centre has been approved for $250,000 to help cover renovation costs to its theatre.

The Centre’s upgrades will include the replacement of all 413 seats, new carpet, new stage drapery and the replacement of the lighting systems.

North Peace Cultural Society Executive Director, Baptiste Marcere, says the upgrades will improve the quality of performances and the overall safety of the theatre.

“The NPCC theatre is the performance hub of the North Peace attracting thousands of people to hundreds of performances each year. These will mean better performances in the theatre for both local and touring productions. Safety is of prime consideration and now, broken seats and carpet fringe will no longer be an issue.”

The Economic Diversification Infrastructure program provides grant funding to support major infrastructure projects in order to strengthen the local economy.