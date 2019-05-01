4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Northern Development Initiative Trust to fund $250,000 towards North Peace Cultural Centre...
News

Northern Development Initiative Trust to fund $250,000 towards North Peace Cultural Centre renovations

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Northern Development Initiative Trust has approved nearly $1 million in funding for economic initiatives in Northern B.C.

The approved funding will go towards four major projects in its service region that will support and strengthen the local economy through the Economic Diversification Infrastructure Program.

In Fort St. John, the North Peace Cultural Centre has been approved for $250,000 to help cover renovation costs to its theatre.

The Centre’s upgrades will include the replacement of all 413 seats, new carpet, new stage drapery and the replacement of the lighting systems.

North Peace Cultural Society Executive Director, Baptiste Marcere, says the upgrades will improve the quality of performances and the overall safety of the theatre.

“The NPCC theatre is the performance hub of the North Peace attracting thousands of people to hundreds of performances each year. These will mean better performances in the theatre for both local and touring productions. Safety is of prime consideration and now, broken seats and carpet fringe will no longer be an issue.”

The Economic Diversification Infrastructure program provides grant funding to support major infrastructure projects in order to strengthen the local economy.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFort St. John Literacy Society to host Mad Hatter Golf Tournament on May 11
Next articleJunior producer cites gas prices, tax bills, court decision as it shuts down

RECENT STORIES

News

Fort St John expected to see changes in weather by weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John and the surrounding area is expected to see some changes in...
Read more
News

Fort St John RCMP participate in Super Hero Bike Rodeo

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Officers from the Fort St. John RCMP partnered with the Pomeroy Sports Centre on...
Read more
Energy News

PSAC lowers its 2019 Oilfield Services Activity Forecast

Scott Brooks -
CALGARY, A.B. - The Petroleum Services Association of Canada has provided a midyear update on its 2019 Canadian Oilfield...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Northern Development Initiative Trust to fund $250,000 towards North Peace Cultural...

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Northern Development Initiative Trust has approved nearly $1 million in funding for economic initiatives in Northern B.C. The approved funding...

Fort St. John Literacy Society to host Mad Hatter Golf Tournament...

PSAC lowers its 2019 Oilfield Services Activity Forecast

District of Taylor raises flag in support of MS Awareness Month

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.