Northern Rockies RCMP continue to investigate suspicious device found in mobile home

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Northern Rockies RCMP were alerted to a suspicious device located in a vacant mobile home, on May 22, in Fort Nelson.

According to the RCMP, a witness said that they had found the device after spending some time inside the mobile home for several days. Once the device was located they immediately left the scene and contacted police.

Then on May 23, following an investigation, the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit attended the scene and secured the device. As a precaution, residents were told to leave their residence while the matter was resolved.

RCMP say arrangements are being made to render the device safe. Through investigation and searches, no other devices were located.

The Northern Rockies RCMP Detachment thanks the public for their patience and compliance during this investigation.