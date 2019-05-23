17.5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Northern Rockies RCMP continue to investigate suspicious device found in mobile home
NewsRegional

Northern Rockies RCMP continue to investigate suspicious device found in mobile home

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Northern Rockies RCMP were alerted to a suspicious device located in a vacant mobile home, on May 22, in Fort Nelson.

According to the RCMP, a witness said that they had found the device after spending some time inside the mobile home for several days. Once the device was located they immediately left the scene and contacted police.

Then on May 23, following an investigation, the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit attended the scene and secured the device. As a precaution, residents were told to leave their residence while the matter was resolved.

RCMP say arrangements are being made to render the device safe.  Through investigation and searches, no other devices were located.

The Northern Rockies RCMP Detachment thanks the public for their patience and compliance during this investigation.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBe brave and shave, Bluey Day
Next articleNorth Region Junior Rodeo Riders off to South Dakota for Nationals in June

RECENT STORIES

News

Be brave and shave, Bluey Day

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The FSJ Hospital Foundation is hosting the Bluey Day Fundraiser where participants collect pledges...
Read more
News

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang performance by Dr. Kearney Middle School

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Dr. Kearney Middle School is presenting Chitty Chitty Bang Bang a musical adventure. Dr....
Read more
News

Charlie Lake Annual Cleanup

Tracy Teves -
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. -It is that time of the year and the Charlie Lake Conservation Society is hosting the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Charlie Lake Annual Cleanup

Tracy Teves -
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. -It is that time of the year and the Charlie Lake Conservation Society is hosting the annual cleanup of Charlie Lake. The...

Local entries for Fort St John Rodeo being accepted tomorrow May...

Chamber of Commerce hosts Wilkinson as guest speaker at Luncheon

The Carnival has come to town

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.