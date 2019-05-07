15.4 C
The North Peace Gymnastics Association sent athletes on the weekend for two competitions in Prince George. Source Facebook
Sports

NPGA athletes take part in Zone 8 Championships and Prince George Invitational

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Association sent athletes on the weekend for two competitions in Prince George.

The Saturday competition was the Prince George Invitational of which all 35 of the athletes attended.

According to NPGA Junior Olympic/InterClub Lead Coach, Mimi Lessard, the team was made up of two groups. Lessard says she is proud to see her athletes come home with personal bests.

“Our team is made up of two groups, the InterClub Group and the Junior Olympic Group, it was great to see the girls all come together as one team under North Peace Gymnastics Association. As there were many first time competitors it was very nice to see our seasoned athletes take on a mentorship role and encourage and support the newer kids. The proudest moment for our coaches was when we calculated the scores to find out that all of our athletes were able to come home with some personal bests.”

The Level 6 Junior Olympic Girls, Shanay Gorsic, Ava Clarance, Carley Wheat, and Kathryn Yates, brought home the second place team awards for both meets.

The Junior Olympic Level 4 Athlete, Nayelle Farvacque brought home the third place team award for the Zone 8 Championships.

According to Lessard, a few other athletes had outstanding performances earning them trophies as well. Brielle Beard won the Beautiful Balance Trophy for beam as well as the Dazzling Dancer Trophy for floor. Saydee James brought home the Terrific Tumbler Trophy for floor. Anika Carroll earned the Vigorous Vaulter Trophy for her vault.

Lessard says this was one of their best meets of the year and it was amazing to watch the girls perform their best routines to date.

