NPSS Grizzlies Boys Rugby Team wins League Championship in Grande Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School Grizzlies Boys Rugby Team has won their first League Championship.

The Boys were in Grande Prairie on Wednesday, May 29, as they took on St. Joseph’s in the Final.

After a great effort, the Grizzlies managed to win the game 31-24 over St. Joe’s with tries from Kenneth Peters, Kalem Bigfoot, Jack Mackenzie, and two tries from Tim Zimmer. Quinlan Snider made three converts.

This win comes after last week’s huge semi-final win of 44-0 over Charles Spencer.