NPSS Grizzlies perform well in Rugby and Track

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior Boys and Girls rugby teams played exhibition matches against PWA and Dawson Creek on Wednesday last week in front of a home crowd.

The boys dominated, tuning up for playoffs. The girls played 12s against a team comprised of players from both PWA and Dawson Creek. They took a big win, using it as an opportunity to prep for a club tournament in Prince George this coming weekend. The boys will play their first playoff game this Wednesday at home. Kick off is 4:15.

The Track team was in Prince George for the Zone Championship last week. North Peace sent 5 athletes. Kenzie Chilcott finished 1st in the 1500m and 800m. Jordynn McPherson finished 3rd in the 1500m and 2nd in the 800m. Quinlan Snider finished 3rd in the 1500m. Congrats Grizzlies!

Up Next:

The Ultimate Frisbee Team is off to Calgary on Friday this week for their first tournament. Good luck!