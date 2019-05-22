8.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Rugby team played exhibition matches against PWA and Dawson Creek on Wednesday last week in front of a home crowd. Source NPSS Athletics
Home Sports NPSS Grizzlies perform well in Rugby and Track
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies perform well in Rugby and Track

Avatar Samantha Stackhouse
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior Boys and Girls rugby teams played exhibition matches against PWA and Dawson Creek on Wednesday last week in front of a home crowd.

The boys dominated, tuning up for playoffs. The girls played 12s against a team comprised of players from both PWA and Dawson Creek. They took a big win, using it as an opportunity to prep for a club tournament in Prince George this coming weekend. The boys will play their first playoff game this Wednesday at home. Kick off is 4:15.

NPSS Grizzlies Senior Boys Rugby Team in action. Source NPSS Athletics

The Track team was in Prince George for the Zone Championship last week. North Peace sent 5 athletes. Kenzie Chilcott finished 1st in the 1500m and 800m. Jordynn McPherson finished 3rd in the 1500m and 2nd in the 800m. Quinlan Snider finished 3rd in the 1500m. Congrats Grizzlies!

NPSS Grizzlies Track Team. Source NPSS Athletics

Up Next:
The Ultimate Frisbee Team is off to Calgary on Friday this week for their first tournament. Good luck!

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Samantha Stackhouse
Previous articleBC sending Forest Firefighters to help in Alberta
Next articleNew UCP members sworn in as Alberta legislature poised to axe carbon tax

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Killbillies to host Home Bout this Saturday at North Peace Arena

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Killbillies will be hosting a Home Bout this Saturday, May...
Read more
Sports

MS Society Fundraiser Night and Walk this weekend in Fort St. John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 MS Walk is taking place this Sunday, with a kick-off event happening...
Read more
Sports

Tomorrow is the last day to register for 2019 Energetic Amazing Race

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Tomorrow, May 22, is the last day to register for the 2019 Energetic Amazing...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

MS Society Fundraiser Night and Walk this weekend in Fort St....

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 MS Walk is taking place this Sunday, with a kick-off event happening on Friday, May 24. Board member...

Salvation Army gets a modern face lift

Schedule for the Let’s Talk 100 Street Design Charrette Released

Update on the Town of High Level

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.