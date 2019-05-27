NPSS Grizzlies perform well in Ultimate Frisbee and Rugby

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a busy week for North Peace sports teams with action from Senior Boys Rugby and Ultimate Frisbee.

Senior boys rugby hosted their semi-final playoff game against Charles Spencer on Wednesday afternoon in front of a great home crowd. The boys came out strong and dominated for the whole game. The game finished with a score of 44-0, sending the boys into the final this coming Wednesday against St Joe’s. Kick off is at 6:30AB in Grande Prairie.

The Ultimate team was in Calgary over the weekend competing in the Alberta Provincial Championships. In a bit of a Cinderella story, the 9th ranked Grizzlies (a team of rookies who had never played a game prior to Saturday morning!) dominated their group games, finishing at the top of the table and earning a bye through the first round of playoffs. After going undefeated for 7 straight games, the Grizzlies landed in the Championship game against Cochrane. The Cochrane team came out strong, scoring a quick 3 points. The Grizzlies battled back to tie it up, and then the teams went point for point until it was tied 10-10 with 3 minutes left. Cochrane managed to squeeze in a point right at the horn to win the game 11-10. Marly Lock and Logan Kimmie earned Tournament MVP. Jessie Copes and Connor Kindrat earned Spirit Awards for their unrelenting positive attitude and good sportsmanship. The Grizzlies are in Edmonton next weekend for their second tournament of the season.

Next Up:

Senior Girls Soccer will be in Vancouver this week at Provincials. The girls head down on Monday afternoon and will play Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. Good luck girls!

Both rugby teams are in Grande Prairie on Wednesday and Ultimate is off to Edmonton on Friday morning. Good luck Grizzlies!