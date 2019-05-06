NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Rugby holds first home game of the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior Girls Rugby had their first home game of the season on Wednesday against Sexsmith. Spurred on by a huge home crowd, the Grizzlies battled hard against the perennial powerhouse. It was another excellent team effort, with impressive individual performances from Maddison Holloway and Michelle Kalkman.

Despite losing the game, the girls continue to get more comfortable on the pitch and are excited to take on Charles Spencer in Grande Prairie on Wednesday this week. The boys kick off at 3:30 p.m. and the girls follow at 4:45 p.m.

Up Next:

Senior Boys Rugby host PWA on Wednesday, May 15th. Kick off at 4:15 p.m. Make sure to come out and support our Grizzlies!