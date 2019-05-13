13.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, May 13, 2019
The NPSS Grizzlies Senior Boys Rugby team won 32-14 over Charles Spencer in Grande Prairie on May 8. Source NPSS Athletics
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Senior Rugby teams down in Grande Prairie

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Senior Boys and Girls Rugby were in Grande Prairie on Wednesday for league games against Charles Spencer. The boys won 32-14, putting them into second place in the league. The girls lost a close one 25-19.

Both teams play their last regular season games this Wednesday at home against PWA. The boys play at 4:15 p.m., with the girls game right after.
Senior boys will host their semi-final playoff game at home on May 22nd.
Our track and field team will be in Prince George competing in the Zone Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. North Peace is sending seven athletes!
Good luck Grizzlies!

