NPSS Rugby Team’s Playoff Hopes Rest on Home Field Game

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – North Peace Secondary School invites members of the community to join them for the last Rugby Home Game of the 2019 season, on Wednesday May 15th at 4:15 PM.

Proving victorious in said game could very well be the lynchpin to for the Grizzly Boys making league playoffs. Win or lose, however, the game is set to be the final on home turf.

In conjunction with the high school athletic department, the NPSS Student Council aims to provide the best possible experience for those looking to attend by providing music and snacks to enjoy during the game. Youth of all ages are welcome, though especially those with an interest in pursuing high school sports in the near future. Those with said interest will have the chance to meet current athletes and discuss the challenges and the rewards from such commitment. Younger children will feel just as welcome however, with face painting and a chance at getting their photos taken with the new NPSS mascot, the Grizzly. If you plan on attending, it is suggested to bring seating for themselves, such as lawn chairs or blankets, as the game will be taking place at the lower field without bleacher access.

Advertisement

The Student Council aims not just to give the Grizzly Rugby Team a fitting send off for a hard fought season, but to bring the community together around Fort St John’s only Varsity high school team.