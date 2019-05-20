Part of High Level being evacuated

HIGH LEVEL, A.B. – The parts of High Level are being evacuated.

Here is the official info from the Town. The Town of High Level is now issuing an Evacuation Order for the town as of May 20, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Evacuations will be carried out by zones, within town limits. Residents are recommended to secure their residences (lock doors and windows) take any personal belongings (pets, identification, medication, small denomination of cash, etc).

There are limitations on luggage if you are using the provided bus transportation. Within your homes please ensure all fuel and gas appliances are shut off, and hot water tanks are turned down if able to.

The first Evacuation Zone to be evacuated will be Zone 6 (Yellow Zone on the Map Bellow) the Collection point for residents that are unable to self-evacuate is Sprit of the North Community School.

Duration of evacuation: Minimum 72 Hours. Be prepared to be away from home for at least 72 hours.

Recommended Evacuation Routes are Highway 58 East and Highway 88 South.

Evacuees are required to register upon arrival at the reception centre.

Limited Fuel will be available at Cha Gas Bar on Highway 58 East Range Road 162 and along the route south on Highway 88. (personal purchase)

Confirmed that Gas stations are open in Red Earth for additional Fuel (personal purchase).

The Reception centre location:

Slave Lake Legacy Centre

400 6 Ave NE

Slave Lake, AB

Phone: 780-843-5651.

Directions: Take Highway 88 south to Slave Lake, turn right on to Caribou Trail NW, follow Caribou Trail to 6 Ave NE, turn left and follow 6 Ave NE to the Wildfire Legacy Centre.

High Prairie Sports Palace

5409 49 St,

High Prairie, AB T0G 1E0

Please continue to monitor the Town Website at www.highlevel.ca and the Alberta Wildfire website at www.wildfire.alberta.ca. And Download the Alberta Emergency Alert app at https://www.emergencyalert.alberta.ca/content/about/mobileapp.html. For highway information please monitor the AB highway 511 website https://511.alberta.ca/region/Northern%20Alberta#:Alerts.

Mackenzie County

Dene Tha’ First Nation

High Level & District Chamber of Commerce