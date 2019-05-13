Peace Motocross Association holds Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Moto Race

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Motocross Association held their Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Moto Race on May 11 and 12 at the Taylor Motocross Track.

PMA President, Trevor McDonnell, says it was a great event as they had 291 entries entered in the various class races.

“We had lots, we had 291 entries. There was a lot. It was the first time ever that we had parking in the overflow. I don’t know how many campers but it was crazy.”

Local racers to have won medals include:

Brayden French, 2nd place in MX2 Novice

Kaarben Greco, 1st place in MX2 Intermediate

Liam Mavin, 2nd place in MX2 Intermediate

Braden Gunther, 1st place in MX2 Expert

James Conway, 3rd place in MX3 Novice

Tyler Schulte, 3rd place in MX3 Intermediate

Chelan Harvey, 2nd place in Ladies

Hayley Wuthrich, 3rd place in Ladies

Spencer Hall, 1st place in 50cc (4-6)

Bentley Banks, 2nd place in 50cc (4-6)

Cruz Gordon, 1st place in 50cc (7-9)

Justin Schroeder, 2nd place in 50cc (7-9)

L.T. McDonell, 1st place in 80cc (12-16)

Carter Roberts, 2nd place in 80cc (12-16)

Russell Fraser, 2nd place in Vet Master

Drew Roberts, 1st place in 65cc

L.T. McDonell, 1st place in Supermini

Easton Hall, 3rd place in Supermini

Bob Folk, 2nd place in 40 plus

Dominic Roberts, 2nd place in 50cc Beginner

Full results from the Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Moto Race in Taylor can be found here.