Peace Motocross Association holds Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Moto Race

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Motocross Association held their Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Moto Race on May 11 and 12 at the Taylor Motocross Track.
PMA President, Trevor McDonnell, says it was a great event as they had 291 entries entered in the various class races.
“We had lots, we had 291 entries. There was a lot. It was the first time ever that we had parking in the overflow. I don’t know how many campers but it was crazy.”
Local racers to have won medals include:
- Brayden French, 2nd place in MX2 Novice
- Kaarben Greco, 1st place in MX2 Intermediate
- Liam Mavin, 2nd place in MX2 Intermediate
- Braden Gunther, 1st place in MX2 Expert
- James Conway, 3rd place in MX3 Novice
- Tyler Schulte, 3rd place in MX3 Intermediate
- Chelan Harvey, 2nd place in Ladies
- Hayley Wuthrich, 3rd place in Ladies
- Spencer Hall, 1st place in 50cc (4-6)
- Bentley Banks, 2nd place in 50cc (4-6)
- Cruz Gordon, 1st place in 50cc (7-9)
- Justin Schroeder, 2nd place in 50cc (7-9)
- L.T. McDonell, 1st place in 80cc (12-16)
- Carter Roberts, 2nd place in 80cc (12-16)
- Russell Fraser, 2nd place in Vet Master
- Drew Roberts, 1st place in 65cc
- L.T. McDonell, 1st place in Supermini
- Easton Hall, 3rd place in Supermini
- Bob Folk, 2nd place in 40 plus
- Dominic Roberts, 2nd place in 50cc Beginner
Full results from the Annual Mother’s Day Weekend Moto Race in Taylor can be found here.