Peace Motocross Association holds Moto Race in Fort St John on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The second round of the 2019 Peace Motocross Association’s series was held at the Fort St. John Motocross Track on Saturday, May 25.

A variety of classes, from four-year-olds to 40 plus, took part in Saturday’s event.

Adam Haycock, President of the Fort St. John Motocross Track, says the event went well as none of the participants suffered any injuries and it was enjoyed by all in attendance.

“It went awesome, like really well. We were done on time, I think by 5:00, and there was no ambulance ride or major injuries. I think the track was good and I think everyone had fun. It was a great weekend.”

The Saturday event was then followed by ‘Sunday-Funday’ on Sunday.

The next race in the PMA’s series will be the MRC National on June 1 and 2 in Calgary.

Results from the Fort St. John race can be found here.