Peace River Zone Theatre Festival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s that time of year for the Annual Spring Festival to watch live theatre performances by great local talent.
What makes this festival special is the opportunity to listen to an adjudicator give a short public critique following each nightly performance and then meet with the cast & crew the following morning for an in-depth chat and “coffee critique”.
Ticket holders will be able to observe these sessions. Cost for watching the shows are $10 per show or $25 for all three and can be purchased from npcc.bc.ca or the North Peace Cultural Centre Box Office
Thursday, May 23rd, 2019
- Our Brothers Grimm; CLICK HERE
Friday, May 24th, 2019
- 10:30 am-Noon Coffee Critique; CLICK HERE
- 7:30 pm – Between the Sheets; CLICK HERE
Saturday, May 25th, 2019
- 10 am to 11:30 am there will be a Public Work Shop at the NPCC.
- Noon – 1 pm AGM; CLICK HERE
- 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm Coffee Critique; CLICK HERE
- 7:00 pm – Annapurna; CLICK HERE
- 9:45 pm Awards Ceremony
Sunday, May 25th, 2019
- 10:30 am-Noon Coffee Critique; CLICK HERE