Peace River Zone Theatre Festival

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s that time of year for the Annual Spring Festival to watch live theatre performances by great local talent.

What makes this festival special is the opportunity to listen to an adjudicator give a short public critique following each nightly performance and then meet with the cast & crew the following morning for an in-depth chat and “coffee critique”.

Ticket holders will be able to observe these sessions. Cost for watching the shows are $10 per show or $25 for all three and can be purchased from npcc.bc.ca or the North Peace Cultural Centre Box Office

Thursday, May 23rd, 2019

Our Brothers Grimm; CLICK HERE

Friday, May 24th, 2019

10:30 am-Noon Coffee Critique; CLICK HERE

7:30 pm – Between the Sheets; CLICK HERE

Saturday, May 25th, 2019

10 am to 11:30 am there will be a Public Work Shop at the NPCC.

Noon – 1 pm AGM; CLICK HERE

4:00 pm – 5:30 pm Coffee Critique; CLICK HERE

7:00 pm – Annapurna; CLICK HERE

9:45 pm Awards Ceremony

Sunday, May 25th, 2019