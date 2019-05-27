Peace River Zone Theatre Results

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The results are in from the Annual Spring Peace River Zone Theatre Festival.

What makes this festival special is the opportunity to watch live theatre performances by great local talent and also listen to an adjudicator give a short public critique following each nightly performance. As well as an opportunity to meet with the cast & crew the following morning for an in-depth chat and “coffee critique”.

The winner of this year’s festival was the cast and crew of ‘Between the Sheets’ who will go on to the Mainstage in July to represent the Peace River Zone.

Best Emerging Director- Elysia Cruz (The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon-North Peace Secondary School)

Best Newcomer- Abi Ryder (The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon- North Peace Secondary School)

Best Ensemble- The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon (North Peace Secondary School)

Best Emerging Designer- Kaymia Wheat(Between the Sheets-Stage North)

Best Technical- Annapurna (Bridge to Broadway)

Best Set- Annapurna (Bridge to Broadway)

Best Costumes- The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon (North Peace Secondary School)

Best Director- Rob Laventure (Between the Sheets- Stage North)

Best Supporting Actress- Katea Nelson (The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon -North Peace Secondary School)

Best Supporting Actor- Jayden Fehr (The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon -North Peace Secondary School)

Best Actor- Dennis Szalai (Annapurna- Bridge to Broadway)

Best Actress- Bronwyn Hall (Annapurna-Bridge to Broadway)

Runner Up Best Production- Annapurna (Bridge to Broadway)

Best Production- Between the Sheets (Stage North)