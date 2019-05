CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – B.C. Hydro is reporting a power outage within the Charlie Lake area.

B.C. Hydro says the power went out this morning, May 15, at 9:13 a.m.

According to Hydro, an estimated 1,677 customers are affected by this power outage which is believed to be caused due to equipment failure.

Crews are currently on scene with hopes of restoring power by 12:00 p.m.

We will provide more updates when they become available.