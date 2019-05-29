Predators have three players graduating this year to play College Hockey

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators have three players that are graduating this year to play College Hockey.

Beth Connelly and Hannah Piket will be going to play this Fall for NAIT’s women’s hockey and Payton Bowen will be off to play for Olds College.

During their time with the Predators, Connelly played as Captain and Piket played as Assistant Captain. Bowen played in the position of a Forward.

Predators Head Coach, Rob Larson, says he thinks it is great that this strong group of girls is getting a shot at playing hockey on the college level.

“It’s great, we always knew that this group, there were seven girls that were on the team for the last three years, was a strong group, and I’m not surprised that those three girls have got a shot at playing College Hockey.”

Overall Larson is quite proud that the Predators Program gives girls the opportunity to work on their hockey skills and allows them to advance to a higher level of female hockey.