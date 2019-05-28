Proclamations for the City of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It is a busy month ahead for the City of Fort St. John as groups sought awareness through proclamations made by City Council.

North Peace Justice Society

Proclaimed the week of May 26th through June 1st, 2019 as victim and survivors of crime week in the City of Fort St John.

Victim and Survivor Week – 2019 theme is called ‘The Power of Collaboration’. According to the North Peace Justice Society, there is continued need within the criminal justice system and victim services field for increased cross-sector collaboration, as well as enhanced coordination, partnerships, and multi-disciplinary responses to better support victims and that more can always be done to address gaps in the continuum of services and to break down barriers for better access to the meaningful supports that victims depend on throughout the criminal justice process.

Community Services

Proclaimed June 1-30th, 2019, Recreation and Parks Month

Recreation and Parks Month is an initiative through the British Columbia Recreation and Parks Association (BCRPA) to promote the benefits of a healthy and vibrant community. A call of celebration to promote the vital contributions of recreation and parks services to the personal, social, environmental and economic well-being of our community.

BC Patient Safety and Quality Council

Proclaimed June 6th, 2019, What Matters to You Day

The encouraging of health care providers to have “What matters to you?” conversations each and every day with the people they support or care for. Because patients are the true experts on their own needs and experiences, asking, listening and responding to what matters to patients is a key feature of person- and family-centred care.

Mindy Henyu, External Relations Advisor

Proclaimed June 5th, 2019, Moose Hide Campaign Day

The Moose Hide Campaign is a grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence towards women and children, beginning along the Highway of Tears in British Columbia, where so many Indigenous women have gone missing or have been murdered.

The Northern Brain Injury Association

Proclaimed June 1st, 2019, Happy Helmet Day

Happy Helmet Day to help promote the prevention of brain injuries as well as supporting the bike rodeo. The Happy Helmet Bike Rodeo hosted in conjunction with the National Health & Fitness Day. The aim is to raise awareness about brain injury and the need to protect the brain with helmets, as 95% of brain injuries are preventable using a helmet.

Tourism Fort St. John

Proclaimed May 26th – June 2nd, 2019, Tourism Week

Tourism Fort St John has worked with the city and local stakeholders to help drive over 18,000 visitors to the City of Fort St John in the past year and experiencing growth within the Tourism Sector, stimulating the local economy. Tourism is beginning to complement the various other sectors by making Fort St John a more attractive location for workers and their families.

