23.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 31, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Screenshots of the Carrot Rewards wellness app. Source Carrot Rewards
Home News Province encourages residents to get moving with Carrot Rewards wellness app
NewsRegional

Province encourages residents to get moving with Carrot Rewards wellness app

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of B.C. is encouraging British Columbians to download the Carrot Rewards smartphone app to learn more about how active transportation can make their life and the environment better.

According to the Government, Carrot Rewards is a free wellness app that allows people to complete questionnaires and make healthier lifestyle choices in exchange for reward points.

App users who achieve their daily walking step goals can collect consumer reward points that will help them enjoy a healthy quality of life.

- Advertisement -

The Province is contributing $169,000 to the award-winning app.

The App can be downloaded from the Apple store or Google Play, to help educate residents on how to make active transportation an essential part of healthy, green and affordable communities.

This strategy is part of the Province’s CleanBC plan.

For more information on the Carrot Rewards App, you can visit carrotapp.com.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleRound two of the Ford Maintenance Series this Saturday at the Mower Mayhem Oval
Next articleBC OGC to set out timelines for oil and gas site cleanups as part of new regulations

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

BC OGC to set out timelines for oil and gas site cleanups as part of new regulations

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission is setting out timelines for oil and gas...
Read more
News

Cannabis Information Session at the Northern Lights College

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C - With the legalization of cannabis and interest rising the Northern Lights College is hosting a...
Read more
News

ELC Students host music clinic at Margaret Ma Murray

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two students from the Energetic Learning Campus (ELC) are going to host a mini...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Round two of the Ford Maintenance Series this Saturday at the...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Mower Mayhem Racing is gearing up for round two of the Ford Maintenance Race Series taking place tomorrow, Saturday,...

Engage Sport North to host ‘Try-It’ Disc Golf on June 15

Cannabis Information Session at the Northern Lights College

ELC Students host music clinic at Margaret Ma Murray

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.