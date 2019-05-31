Province encourages residents to get moving with Carrot Rewards wellness app

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of B.C. is encouraging British Columbians to download the Carrot Rewards smartphone app to learn more about how active transportation can make their life and the environment better.

According to the Government, Carrot Rewards is a free wellness app that allows people to complete questionnaires and make healthier lifestyle choices in exchange for reward points.

App users who achieve their daily walking step goals can collect consumer reward points that will help them enjoy a healthy quality of life.

The Province is contributing $169,000 to the award-winning app.

The App can be downloaded from the Apple store or Google Play, to help educate residents on how to make active transportation an essential part of healthy, green and affordable communities.

This strategy is part of the Province’s CleanBC plan.

For more information on the Carrot Rewards App, you can visit carrotapp.com.