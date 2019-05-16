Province reminds residents of wildfire safety ahead of Long Weekend

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is reminding residents to stay safe and aware of wildfire risks as they travel around and enjoy the outdoors this Victoria Day Long Weekend.

According to Premier John Horgan, the Province has prepared and invested significantly in fire prevention and fire response in anticipation of this year’s wildfire season, adding that it is everyone’s role when it comes protecting communities from wildfires.

“As British Columbians head out to enjoy the long weekend, we are urging people to take precautions to be fire and emergency safe. The Province has taken significant steps to make sure that we’re ready for the 2019 fire season, including new investments in fire prevention and fire response, but we all have a part to play to protect our communities and province.”

As part of Budget 2019, the B.C. government increased wildfire prevention, response and recovery investments by 58 percent to $101 million per year in an effort to keep B.C. safe from wildfires.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, you can call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or text *5555 on a cellphone.

For up-to-date wildfire information, you can visit bcwildfire.ca.