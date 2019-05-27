Province seeking public input for improving the Forest and Range Practices Act

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of B.C. is seeking public input for improving the Forest and Range Practices Act.

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Doug Donaldson, says making changes to the Act will help strengthen the Government’s oversight of the forest sector and improve forest management.

“Making changes to the act is essential to strengthen the Government’s oversight of the forest sector and improve public trust in how our forests and rangelands are managed. We want to improve the legislation to ensure it will continue to sustainably manage our forests and rangelands in the face of climate change.”

The Forest and Range Practices Act governs on-the-ground forest and range activities on B.C.’s public forests and rangelands.

According to the Government, feedback from the engagement process will inform changes to the Forest and Range Practices Act and regulations that are planned over the next two years.

Feedback can be provided until July 15, 2019.

Feedback forms are available online through the Government of B.C.’s website.