23.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, May 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Province seeking public input for improving the Forest and Range Practices Act
NewsRegional

Province seeking public input for improving the Forest and Range Practices Act

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of B.C. is seeking public input for improving the Forest and Range Practices Act.

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Doug Donaldson, says making changes to the Act will help strengthen the Government’s oversight of the forest sector and improve forest management.

“Making changes to the act is essential to strengthen the Government’s oversight of the forest sector and improve public trust in how our forests and rangelands are managed. We want to improve the legislation to ensure it will continue to sustainably manage our forests and rangelands in the face of climate change.”

The Forest and Range Practices Act governs on-the-ground forest and range activities on B.C.’s public forests and rangelands.

According to the Government, feedback from the engagement process will inform changes to the Forest and Range Practices Act and regulations that are planned over the next two years.

Feedback can be provided until July 15, 2019.

Feedback forms are available online through the Government of B.C.’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleKillbillies win over Rated PG in Home Bout on Saturday

RECENT STORIES

News

Geoscience BC Open House in Dawson Creek

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - An open house is being held in Dawson Creek by Geoscience BC regarding a new...
Read more
News

Peace River Zone Theatre Results

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The results are in from the Annual Spring Peace River Zone Theatre Festival. What makes...
Read more
News

Annual Community Exhibition hosted by the Energetic Learning Campus

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - For its fourth year, the Energetic Learning Campus (ELC) is hosting their Community Project...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Peace River Zone Theatre Results

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The results are in from the Annual Spring Peace River Zone Theatre Festival. What makes this festival special is the...

Annual Community Exhibition hosted by the Energetic Learning Campus

An Evening for Our Vets

Canadian Utilities selling Canadian fossil fuel based power assets

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.