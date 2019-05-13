13.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, May 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Province seeks service providers to deliver skills training and employment supports
NewsRegional

Province seeks service providers to deliver skills training and employment supports

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training is seeking service providers to deliver skills training and employment supports for people facing multiple barriers to employment.

According to the Government, up to $10 million a year in funding will support about 1,230 people in B.C. who face multiple barriers to employment, including immigrants and refugees, people with disabilities and those whose circumstances include housing instability, addiction recovery, prior criminal justice experience and chronic unemployment.

The Government says skills training and supports will empower participants to overcome obstacles to employment that can include a lack of relevant skills, social and employment networks, or recent or Canadian work experience.

They also say skills training could provide job skills, certificates to meet job or industry requirements, or essential workplace skills, including adult basic education and academic upgrading.

Details about the call for a response can be found on B.C. Bid.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleWoodfibre LNG developer buying private Calgary based natural gas producer
Next articleBC Hydro provides update on power outage for Cecil Lake and Goodlow areas

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Hydro provides update on power outage for Cecil Lake and Goodlow areas

Scott Brooks -
CECIL LAKE, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has provided an update to a power outage that is affecting customers in...
Read more
News

Charlie Lake mother takes part in ‘Workout to Conquer Cancer’ while undergoing cancer treatment

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Charlie Lake resident, Erica Toews, is conquering cancer while dealing with her own cancer...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Search Warrant

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - On the evening of Friday, May 10, the Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit executed...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Local drivers down in Prince George for Bracket Race Weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local drivers Dave Kowalski and Matt Dohm were in Prince George at the Nitro Motorsports Park for one of...

Environment lobby says senators letting Big Oil ‘run amok’ on assessment...

Alberta premier says provincial carbon tax will die May 30

Charlie Lake mother takes part in ‘Workout to Conquer Cancer’ while...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.