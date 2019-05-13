Province seeks service providers to deliver skills training and employment supports

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training is seeking service providers to deliver skills training and employment supports for people facing multiple barriers to employment.

According to the Government, up to $10 million a year in funding will support about 1,230 people in B.C. who face multiple barriers to employment, including immigrants and refugees, people with disabilities and those whose circumstances include housing instability, addiction recovery, prior criminal justice experience and chronic unemployment.

The Government says skills training and supports will empower participants to overcome obstacles to employment that can include a lack of relevant skills, social and employment networks, or recent or Canadian work experience.

They also say skills training could provide job skills, certificates to meet job or industry requirements, or essential workplace skills, including adult basic education and academic upgrading.

Details about the call for a response can be found on B.C. Bid.