21.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News Provincial Government provides funding to Geoscience BC
Energy NewsNewsRegional

Provincial Government provides funding to Geoscience BC

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Government is funding Geoscience BC with $5 million as part of Mining Month.

According to the Government, this funding is to help attract investment, create jobs and gather data by supporting Geoscience B.C.’s minerals, energy and water earth science research.

Providing bridge funding to Geoscience B.C. was one of 25 accepted recommendations brought forth by the Mining Jobs Task Force in 2019.

The Government says this funding will support Geoscience B.C.’s earth science research for one year while a review of B.C.’s approach to coordinating public geoscience is completed.

Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Michelle Mungall, says this funding will attract the investment necessary for resource development that makes a clean electrified economy possible.

“Our Mining Jobs Task Force did excellent work identifying the many ways our government can support mining and we’re meeting another one of its recommendations with this $5 million in funding to Geoscience B.C. The research that will come from this funding will attract the investment necessary for resource development that makes a clean electrified economy possible.”

To learn more about the work of Geoscience B.C., you can visit their website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleFinal day to register for 2019 Mother’s Day Run
Next articleControversial environment review bill faces major changes in Senate as clock ticks

RECENT STORIES

News

B.C. Wildlife Federation holding 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention in Fort St. John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildlife Federation is currently holding their 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention...
Read more
News

Lekstrom working hard to meet with community members to discuss the draft partnership agreements on caribou recovery

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Since being appointed Community Liaison, Former MLA and current Dawson Creek Councillor, Blair Lekstrom, has...
Read more
News

BC Government introduces new CleanBC Building Innovation Fund

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - As part of the CleanBC Plan, the Province is introducing the CleanBC Building Innovation Fund. According to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Water Use Restrictions in effect for District of Taylor

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has issued a notice for Water Use Restrictions. Each year, as part of By-law 716, 2006, the District...

Standing Committee to summon Facebook executives to appear at the International...

Update on measles immunization catch-up program

Junior Dragon’s Den Competition – Fort St. John

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.