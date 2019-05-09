Provincial Government provides funding to Geoscience BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Government is funding Geoscience BC with $5 million as part of Mining Month.

According to the Government, this funding is to help attract investment, create jobs and gather data by supporting Geoscience B.C.’s minerals, energy and water earth science research.

Providing bridge funding to Geoscience B.C. was one of 25 accepted recommendations brought forth by the Mining Jobs Task Force in 2019.

The Government says this funding will support Geoscience B.C.’s earth science research for one year while a review of B.C.’s approach to coordinating public geoscience is completed.

Minister of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Michelle Mungall, says this funding will attract the investment necessary for resource development that makes a clean electrified economy possible.

“Our Mining Jobs Task Force did excellent work identifying the many ways our government can support mining and we’re meeting another one of its recommendations with this $5 million in funding to Geoscience B.C. The research that will come from this funding will attract the investment necessary for resource development that makes a clean electrified economy possible.”

To learn more about the work of Geoscience B.C., you can visit their website.