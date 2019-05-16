PRRD to open Potable Water Stations in Electoral Area B

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District will be opening up new Potable Water Stations for Electoral Area B.

According to Regional District Communications Coordinator, Kristen Danczak, the District has set up five new stations for the communities of Buick, Feye Spring, Prespatou, Boundary Lake, and Rose Prairie.

Danczak says, once registered for a Flowpoint account with the District, users will be able to access the Stations using their individual access codes and pin number.

“The Peace River Regional District will have five potable water stations opening in Electoral Area B located in Buick, Feye Spring, Prespatou, Boundary Lake, and Rose Prairie. Each potable water station includes truck and bottle fills that users will be able to access using their individual access codes and pin number that they get after registering for a Flowpoint account.”

Users can register for a Flowpoint account at prrdwater.com.

The Regional District says the Buick, Prespatou, and Feye Spring Stations are now open while construction is still underway at the Boundary and Rose Prairie stations.

The purpose of the Stations is to protect water sources for the future and provide potable water closer to home for many residents.

Residents strongly supported the provision and protection of our water through the referendum in 2017.

For more information, you can visit the Regional District’s website.