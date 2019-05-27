25.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, May 27, 2019
RCMP investigate Sunday's fatal collision in the Pine Pass

CHETWYND, B.C. – On Sunday, May 26, at approximately 6:50 p.m. Chetwynd RCMP responded to the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 97 near Azozettea Lake in the Pine Pass.

According to RCMP, at this time, it is believed a southbound vehicle crossed the centre line, side-swiped a northbound semi-truck then collided head-on with a vehicle that had been following the semi. The driver of the vehicle following the semi truck, a man in his late 20’s from central B.C., died at the scene.

Impairment is being considered as a possible contributing factor to this collision.

Peace Region Traffic Services, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, and the B.C. Coroners’ Service are continuing to investigate this collision.

If you have information regarding the crash, you are being asked to call the Fort St. John Peace Region Traffic Services at 250-787-8100 and quote file 2019-4750.

