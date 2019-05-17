RCMP seek public’s assistance in relation to old Peace River Haven Seniors facility fire

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in relation to a fire that destroyed the old Peace River Haven Seniors facility in Pouce Coupe on the night of May 15.

RCMP say officers arrived on scene and determined that the structure on fire was in fact, the Peace River Haven building. Officers secured the area until fire services arrived and started to battle the large scale fire.

According to the RCMP, due to the extent of the fire, crews remained on scene until the evening hours of the following day to keep control of the blaze.

The area was secured by police pending further investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.