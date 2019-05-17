10.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Peace River Haven burned in Pouce Coupe on May 15. Source Facebook
Home News RCMP seek public's assistance in relation to old Peace River Haven Seniors...
NewsRegional

RCMP seek public’s assistance in relation to old Peace River Haven Seniors facility fire

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in relation to a fire that destroyed the old Peace River Haven Seniors facility in Pouce Coupe on the night of May 15.

RCMP say officers arrived on scene and determined that the structure on fire was in fact, the Peace River Haven building. Officers secured the area until fire services arrived and started to battle the large scale fire.

According to the RCMP, due to the extent of the fire, crews remained on scene until the evening hours of the following day to keep control of the blaze.

The area was secured by police pending further investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleReport highlights utility failures in biggest US gas leak

RECENT STORIES

News

City of Fort St John raises flag in honour of Pride milestone

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City of Fort St. John Council and the North Peace Pride Society held a...
Read more
News

Stage North to hold auditions for the first show of the next season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Stage North Theatre Society has chosen the first show of the next season,...
Read more
News

City of Fort St John to hold Open House on Kin and Surerus Park upgrades

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be holding an Open House in regards...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

City of Fort St John to hold Open House on Kin...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be holding an Open House in regards to the future of Kin...

Investigators now trying to determine cause of old Peace River Haven...

BCCOS is reminding people to have a safe and responsible long...

‘Game, Set, Match’ brings home awarding performance

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.