Steve Sadownik during a Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge.
Sports

Registration still open for the Steve Sadownik Memorial Run

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is still open for the ‘Friends of Steve Sadownik Memorial Run’.

The Run, organized by the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge, is a memorial run in honour of the late former athlete.

According to event organizers, this event is not a race but rather a chance to be with your community and enjoy the trails of the Fish Creek Community Forest.

Participants can walk or run 5 km with the opportunity to complete up to 50 km.

The cost to participate in the Run is $25.00 per person.

Those wishing to participate can register online.

Proceeds from this event will go towards a memorial bench in honour of Sadownik and the remainder of the funds will go into the community.

The ‘Friends of Steve Sadownik Memorial Run’ is taking place on June 15, 2019 at the Fish Creek Community Forest.

For more information, you can view the event on Facebook.

Sawdonik was a longtime coach with Inconnu Swim Club and a marathon runner. He passed away on June 16, 2018 at the age of 46.

