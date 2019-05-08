Resident doctors ratify agreement under provincial mandate

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Finance has announced that members of the Resident Doctors of B.C. and the Health Employers Association of B.C. have ratified an agreement under the Government’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate.

According to the Government, the mandate focuses on improving services for people and ensuring fair and affordable compensation.

Nearly 1,350 resident doctors working for publicly funded health-care employers in B.C.’s hospitals and public health facilities are represented by RDBC.

The agreement includes a three-year term, general wage increases of two percent in each year, and a collaborative approach to addressing workload that will support greater engagement with resident doctors, with the intention of retaining them in B.C. when they complete their programs.

To learn more about public sector bargaining in B.C., you can visit the Government’s website.