Ric Hamre receives recognition from peers with 40 years of Service Award

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With years of dedication to the community, local funeral director and embalmer Ric Hamre was recently recognized and awarded by his peers.

Awarded ’40 years of Dedicated Service’ by the B.C. Funeral Associaton at a conference in Kelowna, Hamre is a third generation funeral professional. Hamre has been the owner of Hamre’s Funeral Chapel since 1986. His daughter Kaylie Hamre said, ” My father purchased the business from my Grandfather.”

Hamre’s Funeral Chapel was originally Reynars Funeral Home. Hamre purchased the business from his father Ernie who operated the company out of Dawson Creek. His daughter goes on to share, all forty years have been spent serving the direct community of Fort St. John.

This award is recognition and a testament to Hamre’s dedication to his profession. Hamre is currently a representative on the Funeral Service Association of British Columbia Board of Directors and is past President of the Funeral Service Association of Canada.

Hamre’s Funeral Chapel is also the only full-service facility in Fort St. John and as the needs of the city have grown so has the building to meet the needs of the community, now with the only operating crematorium in Fort St. John.