A twin-engine lawn tractor pull the weight sled at the Mower Mayhem Oval on May 19, 2019. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

Round two of the Ford Maintenance Series this Saturday at the Mower Mayhem Oval

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mower Mayhem Racing is gearing up for round two of the Ford Maintenance Race Series taking place tomorrow, Saturday, June 1.

Classes include stock, junior stock, stock improved, pro-stock, and modified.

The event will feature tractor pulls and an oval race.

The first event of the Series took place on May 19.

According to event organizers, the pulling tractors should be exciting as they have five pullers in that competition.

Round two of the Ford Maintenance Race Series takes place this Saturday, June 1, at the Mower Mayhem Oval on Johnson Road, south of Taylor.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m. with the first event starting at 1:00 p.m.

Admission is just $5.00 per person.

For more information, you can visit Mower Mayhem Racing’s Facebook page.

Scott Brooks
