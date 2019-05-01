0.5 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
Rural Dividend grants support communities in the Peace

Tracy Teves
CHETWYND, B.C. – The Government of British Columbia is providing $978,082 for seven projects in the Peace region under the BC Rural Dividend Program.

According to the Government, almost $19 million in 153 single applicant and partnership project grants are being awarded to eligible local governments, First Nations and not-for-profit organizations through the Rural Dividend Program.

These grants help fund projects that support economic development and diversification in rural communities throughout the province. Grants can be up to $100,000 for a single applicant project or up to $500,000 for partnership projects.

“This funding supports the diverse needs of small communities throughout the province and the people who live in them,” said Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. “Our government is getting results for people in every region, creating jobs and enhancing everyday services and amenities for families around the province.”

As well, the Government shares over $4.6 million in grants are being provided to the program’s special circumstances stream to support 23 applicants responding to economic challenges resulting from the loss of a main employer or the impacts of a natural disaster.

Additionally, $673,124 were awarded through the project development stream to communities around the province to complete preliminary work to support future projects.

The Rural Dividend encourages economic diversification through community capacity building, workforce development, community and economic development, and business sector development.

The Government of British Columbia has committed to extending the $25-million-per-year Rural Dividend to 2021-22.

The Rural Dividend is one aspect of the government’s rural development mandate, which commits to making rural communities more resilient.

BC Rural Dividend Program: www.gov.bc.ca/ruraldividend

