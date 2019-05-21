18.6 C
Salvation Army gets a modern face lift

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Changes have been taking place at the Salvation Army and the latest update is a modern facelift to the frontage windows of the building.

In keeping with the theme of the Food Bank’s new Food Truck, the frontage windows have received the same vinyl wrap treatment that shares wordage such as hope, faith and dignity.

Cameron Eggie, Executive Director of the Salvation Army shares that in the summer the flooring within the 100th Avenue location building will also be upgraded in partnership with the national property department. After applying and receiving a grant to do the floors means the cost will not impact local resources. The flooring will cover both the Food Bank and Thrift store which will cover approximately 9000 sqft.

The store’s awning would be another detail that would help groom and update the Salvation Army’s appearance yet Eggie said there are no confirmed plans as of yet. Replacement is a significant cost yet Eggie shares, there are alternative options to re-paint and seal the awning by hand.

You can contact Cameron Eggie at [email protected]

To read more about the Food Banks’s Food Truck; CLICK HERE 

 

 

Previous articleSchedule for the Let’s Talk 100 Street Design Charrette Released
Next articleMS Society Fundraiser Night and Walk this weekend in Fort St. John

