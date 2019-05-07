15.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
News

Salvation Army receives a new Food Bank Food Truck

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army picked up their new Food Bank ‘food truck’ which is being used as soon as it was delivered this morning.

The food delivery truck was purchased and donated by Food Bank BC as a way to help with the Perishable Food Program the Salvation Army started last year.

The truck will be a real asset to the Food Bank shares Cameron Eggie, Executive Director of the Salvation Army, as he goes on to explain the Food Bank used to use a minivan to collect donations from local grocery stores. In total receiving approximately 800lbs of food each day meant several well planned out trips. When receiving perishables, especially in the summer because meat and dairy need to be transferred quickly.

Eggies says now the Food Bank can do it all in one shot.

Phase one for the Food Bank was receiving the truck and phase two is having the vehicle go to Edmonton to be fitted with a refrigeration unit which will help further preserve the food collected and give more time for food collection.

Eggie explained that Amanda’s No Frills, Safeway, and Save-On-Foods have all partnered with the Salvation Army, and upon doing inventory each day the stores will put food inside the bins that is still fit for human consumption but is close to its ‘Best Before’ date and is unable to be sold. He said that during the morning, volunteers will be collecting the donations in order to give them out at the Salvation Army food bank on 100th Ave.

The Salvation Army has previously received donations of bread and other non-perishables but was able to expand the program to now collect perishables in the morning. 

 

 

Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Plug-in policy approach
Next articleB.C. premier asks utilities commission to probe the high price of gasoline

