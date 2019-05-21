Schedule for the Let’s Talk 100 Street Design Charrette Released

FORT ST. JOHN, BC – The schedule for the 5-day Design Charrette will be held June 11 through 15.

This collaborative process includes all of the information City staff heard from residents at the Open House on May 7 and online survey then transformed that feedback into design concepts for 100 Street, shares Ryan Harvey, Communications Coordinator.

Over the 5-day period, planning and engineering specialists will share multiple concept options early in the week, to a final preferred concept, and then a final plan, which will be presented on the last day, shared Harvey.

City staff would like residents to drop-in at each event to see the daily design progress and contribute opinions at each stage.

The following are the public opportunities during the Design Charrette:

Public Lecture and Open House Tuesday, June 11 | 6:30 – 8:30 pm | Drop-in North Peace Cultural Centre

Alternative Concepts Pin-up Wednesday, June 12 | 5:30 – 7 pm | Drop-in North Peace Cultural Centre

Preferred Concept Pin-up Thursday, June 13 | 5:30 – 7 pm | Drop-in North Peace Cultural Centre

Final Plan Public Presentation Saturday, June 15 | 1 – 3 pm | Drop-in North Peace Cultural Centre

To view the project website, CLICK HERE there is a sign-up option on the site for the project newsletter to stay up-to-date with the progress.