News

School District 60 holds Cardboard Boat Challenge

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 held its Cardboard Boat Challenge on Friday at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

Two teams per school within the School District designed and constructed one boat to participate in speed and weight challenges, within the pool, with up to four students per team for this fun and educational event.

Brian Campbell, School District Principal of Careers and International Education, says Applied Design, Skills and Technology is a big part of the District’s curriculum and this Boat Challenge is designed to further the students’ interest in this field.

“Applied Design, Skills and Technology is a big part of our curriculum here in School District 60. We want to give students the opportunity to be able to design and build. The great thing about this curriculum is it allows students to be able to demonstrate with both their head and their hands.”

Each team’s boat was also judged on the planning and design, quality of construction, visual appeal, teamwork and team spirit, knowledge of essential skills, safety and cleanliness.

Each speed and weight challenge was judged by School District 60 staff.

Scott Brooks
