Season Opener this weekend at the Taylor Motor Speedway

TAYLOR, B.C. – This weekend is the season opener at the Taylor Motor Speedway with the Viper Innovation Bomber Invitational.

The Invitational will be taking place on May 24 and 25 with both races taking place at night.

According to Speedway President, Kelly Hildebrand, they will be setting up lights to allow night racing, adding that night racing will be implemented all year long, which will help to maintain the quality of the track.

“We’re going to be under the lights. We’re getting lights put in but they’re not quite ready, so we’ll just have the portable ones for our first race. We’re not quite ready yet, we have the poles set up. Hopefully, we’ll have them done before our next race. Then it will be night races Friday and Saturday all year long. With the night racing, you can keep the dust down and the track will stay tackier.”

Races will include the bomber class, the modified class, the minis, and the IMCA modifieds.

During both nights of the Invitational, the Taylor Minisprints will be racing at 6:00 p.m. and during intermissions.

Admission to attend the Invitational is $10.00 per person, $5 for seniors and students.

The Viper Innovation Bomber Invitational is taking place this weekend, Friday and Saturday nights, at 7:00 p.m. at the Taylor Motor Speedway.