23.5 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 31, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A High School Rodeo rider. File Photo
Home Sports Senior Provincial Highschool Rodeo Finals coming to Fort St John June 9-12
Sports

Senior Provincial Highschool Rodeo Finals coming to Fort St John June 9-12

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Senior Provincial High School Rodeo Finals are coming to Fort St. John on June 9 to the 12.

Lynn Peck, of the B.C. High School Rodeo Association, says they’re pretty excited about the Finals as it is the first time for the Rodeo to be hosted in Fort St. John.

“We’re pretty excited about the Senior Provincial Finals for British Columbia. It’s the first time it’s come north of Quesnel since the conception of the High School Rodeo in B.C. for over 40 years. So we’re pretty excited about being able to host it here.”

- Advertisement -

Competitors from across the Province will be in Fort St. John to qualify for the Nationals in Wyoming and for the Canadian Championship in Merritt, B.C.

The Main Event begins at 11:00 a.m. each day, with Cutting and Reining beginning at 8:00 a.m.

This event is free to attend, so come on out and cheer on the Senior High School cowboys and cowgirls.

The Senior Provincial High School Rodeo Finals is taking place June 9 to the 12 at the Light Horse Association Rodeo Grounds.

On a side note, Peck says that former High School Cowboys, Jake Watson and Stephen Culling, are currently qualifying for the World Level taking place in December in Las Vegas and are standing pretty high in the ranks for the Canadian Standings.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSaskatchewan takes federal carbon tax fight to Supreme Court of Canada

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Round two of the Ford Maintenance Series this Saturday at the Mower Mayhem Oval

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Mower Mayhem Racing is gearing up for round two of the Ford Maintenance Race...
Read more
Sports

Engage Sport North to host ‘Try-It’ Disc Golf on June 15

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Engage Sport North, in partnership with the Fort St. John Disc Sports Club, will...
Read more
Sports

City to Celebrate National Health and Fitness Day this Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be celebrating ‘National Health and Fitness Day’...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Round two of the Ford Maintenance Series this Saturday at the...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Mower Mayhem Racing is gearing up for round two of the Ford Maintenance Race Series taking place tomorrow, Saturday,...

Engage Sport North to host ‘Try-It’ Disc Golf on June 15

Cannabis Information Session at the Northern Lights College

ELC Students host music clinic at Margaret Ma Murray

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.