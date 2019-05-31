Senior Provincial Highschool Rodeo Finals coming to Fort St John June 9-12

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Senior Provincial High School Rodeo Finals are coming to Fort St. John on June 9 to the 12.

Lynn Peck, of the B.C. High School Rodeo Association, says they’re pretty excited about the Finals as it is the first time for the Rodeo to be hosted in Fort St. John.

“We’re pretty excited about the Senior Provincial Finals for British Columbia. It’s the first time it’s come north of Quesnel since the conception of the High School Rodeo in B.C. for over 40 years. So we’re pretty excited about being able to host it here.”

Competitors from across the Province will be in Fort St. John to qualify for the Nationals in Wyoming and for the Canadian Championship in Merritt, B.C.

The Main Event begins at 11:00 a.m. each day, with Cutting and Reining beginning at 8:00 a.m.

This event is free to attend, so come on out and cheer on the Senior High School cowboys and cowgirls.

The Senior Provincial High School Rodeo Finals is taking place June 9 to the 12 at the Light Horse Association Rodeo Grounds.

On a side note, Peck says that former High School Cowboys, Jake Watson and Stephen Culling, are currently qualifying for the World Level taking place in December in Las Vegas and are standing pretty high in the ranks for the Canadian Standings.