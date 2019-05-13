Site C Employment numbers continues to increase in March

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the month of March 2019.

The number of people working on the Site C Dam Project increased from 3,494 in February to 3,674 in March.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 2,894 which is 79 percent of the workers.

Construction and non-construction contractor’s workforce from the Peace River Regional District made up 26 percent or 794 of the workers which is slightly up from February’s numbers of 791.

The number of apprentices employed on the project increased from 93 in February to 118 during the month of March.

The number of Indigenous working on the Project increased from 313 in February to 333 in March.

Women working on the Project saw a slight increase from 391 in February to 400 in March.