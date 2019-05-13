13.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, May 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A downstream look at the excavation and placement of shotcrete on the North Bank at Site C in June 2018. Photo by BC Hydro
Home News Site C Employment numbers continues to increase in March
NewsSite C

Site C Employment numbers continues to increase in March

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the month of March 2019.

The number of people working on the Site C Dam Project increased from 3,494 in February to 3,674 in March.

The total number of workers from B.C. was 2,894 which is 79 percent of the workers.

Construction and non-construction contractor’s workforce from the Peace River Regional District made up 26 percent or 794 of the workers which is slightly up from February’s numbers of 791.

The number of apprentices employed on the project increased from 93 in February to 118 during the month of March.

The number of Indigenous working on the Project increased from 313 in February to 333 in March.

Women working on the Project saw a slight increase from 391 in February to 400 in March.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – BC Wildlife Federation’s AGM
Next articleFish Creek Community Forest receives new decor

RECENT STORIES

News

BC Hydro provides update on power outage for Cecil Lake and Goodlow areas

Scott Brooks -
CECIL LAKE, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has provided an update to a power outage that is affecting customers in...
Read more
News

Province seeks service providers to deliver skills training and employment supports

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training is seeking service providers to deliver skills training...
Read more
News

Charlie Lake mother takes part in ‘Workout to Conquer Cancer’ while undergoing cancer treatment

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Charlie Lake resident, Erica Toews, is conquering cancer while dealing with her own cancer...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Local drivers down in Prince George for Bracket Race Weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local drivers Dave Kowalski and Matt Dohm were in Prince George at the Nitro Motorsports Park for one of...

Environment lobby says senators letting Big Oil ‘run amok’ on assessment...

Alberta premier says provincial carbon tax will die May 30

Charlie Lake mother takes part in ‘Workout to Conquer Cancer’ while...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.