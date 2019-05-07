Slow Pitch season well underway in Fort St John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the arrival of spring, the slow pitch season is now underway in Fort St. John.

President of FSJ Mixed Slow Pitch, Dave Sawyer, says they are looking forward to hosting 40 teams this year and are excited to be hosting the Energetic City Showdown which is taking place in July.

“We’re looking forward to hosting other 40 teams this year. I guess the big thing we’re excited about is hosting the Energetic City Showdown, which is a big money tournament that is actually hosted by the Slow Pitch National League itself through Canada, so it’s our first ticket for Provincial qualifiers and stuff. That’s a big one we’re looking forward to hosting.”

Despite the snowfall over the weekend, Sawyer says the fields are in good condition and ready to go for the season.

“The infield is perfectly solid and there’s no mush in the outfield, it’s pretty dry actually for the usual May snowfall that we get.”

The Slow Pitch league started their first game of the pre-season on Monday night and will continue the pre-season throughout May.