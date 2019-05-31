Smoke from Alberta forest fires covers Northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Heavy smoke from forest fires in Alberta has covered Northeast B.C.

The smoke started to roll in Thursday evening, and according to firesmoke.ca, the smoke should be around of most of the day Friday, before winds shift pushing the smoke to the east.

The air quality is currently poor, and high-risk residents should avoid strenuous activities outdoors. Children and the elderly should also avoid outdoor physical exertion. For those without health issues, the Province says you should reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

The following video shows the smoke forecast from 9 a.m. May 31, 2019, until 10 a.m. on June 2, 2019.

28 forest fires are burning in Northwest Alberta with nine of the fires currently out of control. There are currently mandatory evacuations in effect for:

Town of High Level and Mackenzie County areas south and southeast of town

Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement

Hamlet of Marten Beach

Wabasca, the Bigstone Cree Nation and Chipewyan Lake Village

Keg River, Carcajou and residents living in the northern border of the County of Northern Lights

Bushe River, Meander River and Chateh

Sandy Lake

There are no major forest fires in Northeast B.C., but the fire danger rating is listed as high or extreme in most of the region.