News

Smokey Skies Bulletin issued Friday for Northeastern BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Government has issued a Smokey Skies Bulletin, on June 1, for Northeastern B.C. due to continued impacts from wildfires in Alberta.

According to the Government, the smokey conditions could last for the next 24 to 48 hours.

During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour.

Health Authorities say people with pre-existing health conditions, the elderly, infants, children and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure.

For those with chronic breathing conditions, it is best to limit being outdoors and to stay inside during this time.

Tips on how to protect yourself from smoke exposure can be found on the Government’s website.

