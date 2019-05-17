14.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 17, 2019
Sparklers joined to shine a light on women and leadership

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 6th Annual Spark Women’s Leadership Conference was held May 15 and 16th, 2019 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

As the mission statement of the event, to ‘Shift Up’ and ‘fuel their purpose’. The two-day event hosted several top woman speakers that were there offering tools to inspire and teach women how to live their best lives.

Twenty-one different woman from different backgrounds and demographics spoke to a fully engaged audience of what the directors of the conference referred to as ‘Sparklers’.

In speaking with Jennifer Moore, Conference Chair, she said: “We are overwhelmed this year, the conference sold out 7 weeks before the event, way earlier than anyone expected.”

Moore goes on to say that this is a unique conference that has been built in Fort St. John, in which she says “We built this for women here in the Peace Country and we feel they deserve nothing but the best.”

An aspect of the conference was giving back to the community and the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society was the recipient of financial donations made by Spark committee and clothing donations by attendee’s for the Society’s ‘Dress For Success’ campaign, which helps women entering or re-entering the workforce have access to appropriate clothing for the jobs they are seeking. The Society shared there were more donations this year than last.

There was a very tangible alive feeling in the room as speakers delivered their sessions to focused attendees, the comradery, love and friendship that was clearly present built upon the lessons being spoken.

Between sessions were networking breaks that allowed women to speak to one another and share their experiences over snack and water stations that were sponsored by organizations from the community.

Preparations are underway for next years Spark Women’s Leadership Conference.

