Stage North to hold auditions for the first show of the next season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Stage North Theatre Society has chosen the first show of the next season, and they want you to be a part of it.

The first show of the next season will be The Addams Family, a funny musical based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

Stage North is looking for cast members to be a part of this show and will be holding auditions for anyone interested in taking part.

Auditions for the show will be taking place at the North Peace Cultural Centre on May 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on June 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you do not want to appear on stage but still want to lend a hand, according to Stage North, there are positions open for carpenters, painters, costumers, and more.

For more information, you can send an email to [email protected].