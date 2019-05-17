14.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, May 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Stage North to hold auditions for the first show of the next...
News

Stage North to hold auditions for the first show of the next season

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Stage North Theatre Society has chosen the first show of the next season, and they want you to be a part of it.

The first show of the next season will be The Addams Family, a funny musical based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

Stage North is looking for cast members to be a part of this show and will be holding auditions for anyone interested in taking part.

Auditions for the show will be taking place at the North Peace Cultural Centre on May 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on June 1 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

If you do not want to appear on stage but still want to lend a hand, according to Stage North, there are positions open for carpenters, painters, costumers, and more.

For more information, you can send an email to [email protected].

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCity of Fort St John to hold Open House on Kin and Surerus Park upgrades

RECENT STORIES

News

City of Fort St John to hold Open House on Kin and Surerus Park upgrades

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John will be holding an Open House in regards...
Read more
News

Investigators now trying to determine cause of old Peace River Haven Seniors facility fire

Scott Brooks -
POUCE COUPE, B.C. - As of today, May 17, fire crews are still on the scene following a fire...
Read more
News

BCCOS is reminding people to have a safe and responsible long weekend

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS)would like to send a friendly reminder to be...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

‘Game, Set, Match’ brings home awarding performance

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Eagle Vision Video Production won their way into audiences hearts with their submission to the PRIMA 48 hour film...

Committee to hold meeting on children and youth with neuro-diverse special...

Sparklers joined to shine a light on women and leadership

City of Fort St John to take part in National Health...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.