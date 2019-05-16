Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics releases agenda for upcoming meeting

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics has released the agenda for the upcoming second meeting on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy.

From May 27 to the 29, expert witnesses will be in Ottawa to appear before representatives from at least 11 countries to give testimony on how governments can protect democracy and citizen rights in the age of big data.

Witnesses appearing at the testimony include:

Roger McNamee, Author of Zucked: Waking up to the Facebook Catastrophe

Shoshana Zuboff, Author of The Age of Surveillance Capitalism

Maria Ressa, Journalist, Author of From Bin Laden to Facebook:10 Days of Abduction, 10 Years of Terrorism

Jim Balsillie, Chair, Centre for International Governance Innovation; Retired Chairman and co-CEO of BlackBerry

Ellen Weintraub, Chair of the United States Federal Election Commission

Daniel Therrien, Privacy Commissioner of Canada

Joseph Cannataci, Special Rapporteur on the right to privacy, United Nations

Professor Heidi Tworek, University of British Columbia

Jason Kint, CEO Digital Content Next

Taylor Owen, McGill University

It is said that representatives from Facebook, Twitter, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and the Mozilla Foundation will also be in attendance to provide testimony. The only company not to have confirmed its attendance is Apple.

M.P. and Committee Chair, Bob Zimmer, says he is looking forward to hearing from the testimonies of global tech experts about how to protect the privacy of citizens in the digital age. Zimmer also expects Facebook executives, Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, to comply with the Committee’s recent subpoena.

“I look forward to hearing from this list of global experts as they identify not only the issues surrounding big data and democracy, but also how we, as lawmakers, can work to find solutions to protect the rights of our citizens. Further, I expect Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg to comply with our subpoena, respect the will of lawmakers representing over 373 million citizens, and show up.”

A link to the agenda can be found here.

The International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy takes place May 27 to the 29, 2019 in Ottawa.