Standing Committee to summon Facebook executives to appear at the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics has unanimously adopted motions to summon Facebook executives to appear at the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy in Ottawa on May 28.

Committee Chair, M.P. Bob Zimmer, says Facebook executives have repeatedly ignored requests to appear before the Committee and that it is Mark Zuckerberg’s and Sheryl Sandberg’s duty to answer questions from international lawmakers about the social media platform’s privacy and data practices.

“Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly ignored our committee’s invitation to appear and personally give testimony regarding the handling of Canadians’ private information on his platform. He also refused to appear before the first meeting of the International Grand Committee in London, UK. It is clear from the motions’ unanimous support that our committee feels strongly that Mark Zuckerberg and his COO Sheryl Sandberg have a duty to appear before the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy and answer questions from lawmakers representing over 372 million citizens worldwide.”

Representatives from at least 10 countries, including Canada, will be participating in the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy, including Argentina, Chile, France, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Singapore, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.