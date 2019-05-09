21.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Photo by Saffron Blaze, Wikipedia Creative Commons
Home News Standing Committee to summon Facebook executives to appear at the International Grand...
NewsRegional

Standing Committee to summon Facebook executives to appear at the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

OTTAWA, O.N. – The Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics has unanimously adopted motions to summon Facebook executives to appear at the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy in Ottawa on May 28.

Committee Chair, M.P. Bob Zimmer, says Facebook executives have repeatedly ignored requests to appear before the Committee and that it is Mark Zuckerberg’s and Sheryl Sandberg’s duty to answer questions from international lawmakers about the social media platform’s privacy and data practices.

“Mark Zuckerberg has repeatedly ignored our committee’s invitation to appear and personally give testimony regarding the handling of Canadians’ private information on his platform. He also refused to appear before the first meeting of the International Grand Committee in London, UK. It is clear from the motions’ unanimous support that our committee feels strongly that Mark Zuckerberg and his COO Sheryl Sandberg have a duty to appear before the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy and answer questions from lawmakers representing over 372 million citizens worldwide.”

Representatives from at least 10 countries, including Canada, will be participating in the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy, including Argentina, Chile, France, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Singapore, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleUpdate on measles immunization catch-up program
Next articleWater Use Restrictions in effect for District of Taylor

RECENT STORIES

News

B.C. Wildlife Federation holding 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention in Fort St. John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Wildlife Federation is currently holding their 63rd Annual General Meeting and Convention...
Read more
News

Lekstrom working hard to meet with community members to discuss the draft partnership agreements on caribou recovery

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Since being appointed Community Liaison, Former MLA and current Dawson Creek Councillor, Blair Lekstrom, has...
Read more
News

BC Government introduces new CleanBC Building Innovation Fund

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - As part of the CleanBC Plan, the Province is introducing the CleanBC Building Innovation Fund. According to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Water Use Restrictions in effect for District of Taylor

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - The District of Taylor has issued a notice for Water Use Restrictions. Each year, as part of By-law 716, 2006, the District...

Standing Committee to summon Facebook executives to appear at the International...

Update on measles immunization catch-up program

Junior Dragon’s Den Competition – Fort St. John

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.