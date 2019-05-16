11 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, May 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Students from Peace Region bring home medals form Canada Wide Science Fair. Source Facebook
Home News Students from Peace Region bring home medals from Canada Wide Science Fair
NewsRegional

Students from Peace Region bring home medals from Canada Wide Science Fair

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Five students and two delegates travelled from the Peace Region to attend the Canada Wide Science Fair in Fredericton, New Brunswick.

After successfully competing and winning their spots at the Regional Science Fair held in April, the group was amongst 409 other projects that were submitted to the Canada Wide Science Fair.

Out of those 409 projects, three students from the North Peace were able to win medals for their science projects.

Hollis Mattson, Grade 7 student at Devereaux Elementary, won a silver medal for her Underwater Soundscape project.

Kyra Taylor, Grade 12 Student at North Peace Secondary School, received a bronze medal for her project ‘Keeping the Balance: The Correlation Between Diet and pH in the Equine Hindgut’.

Emilia Dyksterhuis, Grade 7 Student, won a bronze medal for her project on ‘Spare Our Air: The Use of Algae Scrubbers in the Oil and Gas Industry’.

Students received an all-expense trip thanks to the sponsorship of Shell, Encana, School District 60 Science Fair Foundation B.C., and Arc Resources.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSouthern Alberta city pulls plug on $13 million solar power project
Next articleStanding Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics releases agenda for upcoming meeting

RECENT STORIES

News

Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics releases agenda for upcoming meeting

Scott Brooks -
OTTAWA, O.N. - The Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics has released the agenda for the...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Sydney Pennington. According...
Read more
News

Province reminds residents of wildfire safety ahead of Long Weekend

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia is reminding residents to stay safe and aware of wildfire risks...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - The Grande Prairie RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Sydney Pennington. According to the RCMP, Pennington was...

Province reminds residents of wildfire safety ahead of Long Weekend

Fort St John resident elected to BC Rural Health Network Board...

Create new coast to coast energy corridor to get pipelines built:...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.