Members of the Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy were in Grande Prairie last week for the Dance Drive Festival.
Sports

Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy claims awards at Dance Drive Festival in Grande Prairie

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy were in Grande Prairie last week for the Dance Drive Festival.

The Dance Drive Festival gives dancers in Northern Alberta and B.C. an opportunity to perform in a fun and competitive atmosphere.

Owner and director of Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy, Shauna Milne, says they competed against six other studios and even managed to pick up a number of awards while at the Festival.

“It was a five-day festival and there were about six studios at the Festival. They did pretty good considering, for going to Grande Prairie and seeing several studios. They ended up with quite a few of the final awards; they did a pretty good representation for sure.”

Now with the Academy wrapping up their season, they will be having their School Show on Tuesday, May 7 and their Spring Recital on Saturday, May 11, with both shows taking place at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

For more information, and for other upcoming events, you can visit the Studio 2 Stage Dance Academy’s Facebook page.

