Suits and Boots launches campaign in support of Canadian canola farmers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Canadian grassroots group, Suits and Boots, has launched a nationwide ‘Stand Up To China’ campaign in an effort to persuade China to lift its ban on Canadian canola entering their country.

The ban on Canadian canola imports to China was implemented in March following a decision made by the Chinese Government to not allow canola due to cited “pest-related issues”.

But Suits and Boots founder and Edmonton businessman, Rick Peterson, says the ban has nothing to do with pest-related issues but instead is a clear retaliation to Canada’s role in arresting the CFO of Chinese tech giant Huawei. Peterson adds that the ban is causing financial strain on farmers.

“The canola ban was clearly in retaliation to Canada’s role in arresting Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of Chinese tech giant Huawei, last December in Vancouver. Our government is using quiet diplomacy to resolve this issue, but all that they’ve been able to do is offer loans to farmers, which just gets them deeper into debt. It’s time someone stood up to China and spoke out loud on behalf of our canola farmers, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Group members have begun calling and emailing China’s Ambassador to Canada, based in Ottawa, as well as the four Chinese Consuls-General across Canada in an effort to get the matter resolved.

For more information on Suits and Boots and on the #StandUpToChina campaign, you can visit their website.